Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 52 3.61 N/A 0.96 51.90 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 133 3.43 N/A 4.10 31.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 6% 2.6% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Varian Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s average price target is $60.14, while its potential downside is -4.59%. Competitively the average price target of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is $174, which is potential 46.48% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Varian Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 95.5% respectively. 0.7% are Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation -4.67% -7.24% -0.62% -9.6% -20.92% 10.47% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -3.15% -7.69% -1.91% 9.06% 10.68% 14.9%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.