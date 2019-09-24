Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)’s Financial Results Comparing With Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Since Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 55 3.46 N/A 1.17 54.23 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 12.98 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s 141.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Predictive Oncology Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares and 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares. 3.1% are Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has stronger performance than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.