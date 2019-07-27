Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 52 3.62 N/A 0.96 51.90 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.83 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 6% 2.6% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a consensus target price of $60.14, and a -4.95% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 74% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.9% are Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation -4.67% -7.24% -0.62% -9.6% -20.92% 10.47% Harvard Bioscience Inc. -16.3% -47.38% -36.89% -42.96% -52.86% -27.36%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.