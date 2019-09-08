Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Contrasting side by side

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 55 3.40 N/A 1.17 54.23 OraSure Technologies Inc. 9 2.44 N/A 0.02 347.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc. OraSure Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than OraSure Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. Its rival OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 6.6 respectively. OraSure Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a -1.56% downside potential and a consensus target price of $59.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats OraSure Technologies Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.