Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Comparison side by side

Since Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 53 3.58 N/A 1.17 54.23 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Microbot Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Microbot Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Microbot Medical Inc.’s 388.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Microbot Medical Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Microbot Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Microbot Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has an average target price of $60.14, and a -3.78% downside potential. Meanwhile, Microbot Medical Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 68.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Microbot Medical Inc. looks more robust than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Microbot Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.1% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Microbot Medical Inc. has 20.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was less bullish than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats Microbot Medical Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.