Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has 84.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 117,245,923.24% 7.30% 3.20% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 71.18M 61 54.23 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 53.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are 2.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.