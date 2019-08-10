Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Contrasting side by side

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 53 3.60 N/A 1.17 54.23 Hologic Inc. 47 4.04 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Hologic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hologic Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are 2.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Hologic Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Hologic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -4.24% for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation with average price target of $60.14. Hologic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average price target and a -0.14% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Hologic Inc. is looking more favorable than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.1% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Hologic Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.