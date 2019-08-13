Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Market Value Rose While Capital International Raised Its Stake; Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Stock Price Declined While Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 37,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 227,400 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.73 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36M, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 1.36M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 264,615 shares to 516,575 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 102,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated stated it has 36,400 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.1% or 5.56 million shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc accumulated 15,749 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Mercantile Tru reported 10,830 shares stake. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 55,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.64% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 136,062 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 129,650 shares. Thompson Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 16,505 are owned by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 417,210 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 0% or 34,142 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America accumulated 191,753 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 131,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 253,100 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,481 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).

