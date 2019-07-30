Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Holder Hood River Capital Management Lowered Stake; Fulton Bank Has Cut Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $373,094 as Stock Price Rose

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,073 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 52,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 4.87 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 16,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,772 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 197,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 137,948 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intact Invest Mngmt accumulated 96,700 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Llc holds 34,163 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,249 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wagner Bowman Management holds 15,676 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sandhill Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,017 shares. 20,803 are owned by Df Dent &. Moreover, Stoneridge Prns Limited Liability Company has 2.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,583 shares. M&R owns 76,196 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 157,561 shares. Villere St Denis J Lc holds 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 129,945 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd reported 3,471 shares. Diversified Tru holds 40,923 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Investors by 73,473 shares to 510,554 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VDIGX) by 23,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Undiscovered Managers Fds (UBVLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 6,300 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 8,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Pure Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Capital Int Sarl holds 0.52% or 74,325 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Diversified Trust invested in 0.04% or 16,017 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Eaton Vance Management holds 108,289 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 17,986 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.05% or 74,401 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 785,182 shares. 81,791 are owned by Legal And General Group Pcl. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 9,278 shares.