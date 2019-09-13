Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp Com New (IART) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Stake Has Lifted by Orbimed Advisors Llc

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp Com New (IART) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 10,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The hedge fund held 140,642 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, down from 151,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 226,247 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART)

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 630,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.40 million, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 99,648 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 57%; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Prothena scraps lead drug following mid-stage study failure; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS ASSESSING ITS RESOURCES RELATIVE TO ITS CURRENT PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA EST ’18 NET CASH BURN DRIVEN BY NET LOSS OF $170M-185M; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA halting development of NEOD001, stock indicating down ~60%. MW was first to question drug’s efficacy in June last year; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold PRTA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 6.68% more from 27.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 5,400 shares. Whittier reported 25 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% or 212 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 241,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 25,300 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Bessemer Group reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Inc stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Legal General Gp Inc Pcl owns 7,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 252,109 shares. 577,215 were reported by Geode Mgmt. Prelude Capital Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 18,836 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genfit S A by 104,707 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avrobio Inc by 92,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prothena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, and Provides Financial Guidance and R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prothena Announces Appointment of Paula K. Cobb to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prothena Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “4 Negative Enterprise Value Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.23M for 23.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 71,664 shares. 669,817 were reported by Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 60,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 300 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group Inc Inc has invested 0.16% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 32,841 shares. Pnc Financial Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 62,132 shares. Invesco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 22,097 are owned by Falcon Point Cap Llc. Amer Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Nuveen Asset Ltd stated it has 162,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 43 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 28,500 shares to 69,250 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).