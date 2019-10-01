Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Heritage Finl (HFWA) Stake by $1.64 Million as Share Price Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl (HFWA) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 56,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 326,295 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, down from 382,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Heritage Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 99,870 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 28,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 685,995 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.31 million, down from 714,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 233,606 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33M for 13.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 37,148 shares to 548,695 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 51,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 84,906 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 11,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Forest Hill Ltd Liability Com invested in 261,130 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,200 shares. 51,514 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 68,668 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Eagle Asset Management owns 432,073 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cardinal Ltd Ct holds 0.6% or 626,034 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). First Tru Advisors LP invested in 0% or 26,757 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 0.04% stake. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has 458,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 14,202 shares.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 630,725 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 402,316 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 21,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 89,838 are owned by Nordea Invest Mngmt. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pura Vida Invests Ltd Liability owns 25,000 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Capital World Invsts holds 1.14 million shares. Financial Counselors holds 4,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Etrade Cap Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 685,098 shares. Cambridge Trust Company accumulated 19,080 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 399,294 shares. 20,862 were reported by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc.