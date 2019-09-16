Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Position Has Upped by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; Nwi Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) by $1.41 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 321,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 872,266 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 13,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 255,959 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.30M, up from 242,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 371,816 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 122,645 shares. Pier Lc owns 0.97% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 132,130 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 206,211 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc holds 37,104 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Balyasny Asset Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 143,611 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Llc reported 30,085 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 4,796 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Paloma Company reported 28,969 shares stake. Moore Capital Management Lp reported 80,000 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 11,600 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co Limited invested 0.38% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares to 384,200 shares, valued at $33.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 92,280 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 1,672 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% stake. 6,126 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Asset Management One Communications Ltd owns 24,652 shares. First Republic Inv Management owns 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 4,079 shares. 18,622 are held by Diversified Tru. Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Grp LP has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Gemmer Asset invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 669,817 shares.

