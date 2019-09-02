Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Increased Position; Marsico Capital Management Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $59.27 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 568.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 155,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 182,585 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 27,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 269,535 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART)

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 197,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 222,451 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.77 million, down from 420,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,155 shares to 11,175 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 110,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,887 shares, and cut its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.09 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.