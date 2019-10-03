Integra Life Sciences (IART) Holder Falcon Point Capital Decreased Its Holding by $3.22 Million; Pictet Asset Management LTD Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) Trimmed by $9.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (IART) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 58,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 22,097 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 80,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Life Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 88,554 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 52,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 127,031 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.09 million, down from 179,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 863,942 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 31,000 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 42,827 were accumulated by Endurant Limited Partnership. Pure Fincl Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 10,781 shares. 489,590 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,653 shares. Stanley holds 4,000 shares. California-based Investors has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Sei Invests invested in 0.03% or 168,297 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 140,648 shares. Ameriprise reported 171,090 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech reported 10,268 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 916 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc owns 12,567 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) by 12,500 shares to 42,028 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50 million for 16.78 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.