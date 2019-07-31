Integer Holdings (ITGR) Analysts See $1.05 EPS; Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) Sentiment Is 1.48

Analysts expect Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.94% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. ITGR’s profit would be $34.25M giving it 20.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Integer Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 215,267 shares traded. Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) has risen 10.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ITGR News: 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 03/05/2018 – INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP – DEAL FOR $600 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – INTEGER 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – Integer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 07/05/2018 – Integer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES GREATBATCH’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP ITGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.31, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – S&P: INTEGER CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 31 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 21 sold and decreased their holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 10.40 million shares, up from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nova Measuring Instruments LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 18 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 31.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.13% negative EPS growth.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $821.89 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for 296,500 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. owns 1.61 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has 0.42% invested in the company for 681,517 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

The stock increased 3.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 620,770 shares traded or 402.39% up from the average. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nova Extends Its Dimensional Metrology Portfolio With New Optical CD Platform – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nova to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/02/2019: SFET, NVMI, IT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource maker worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, Medical and Non-Medical. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.