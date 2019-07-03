Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.09 N/A 1.76 41.49 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 118 3.03 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Integer Holdings Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Integer Holdings Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Integer Holdings Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Integer Holdings Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

Integer Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target is $92, while its potential upside is 12.40%. Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $128.29, while its potential upside is 9.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Integer Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation has -4.13% weaker performance while Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 14.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.