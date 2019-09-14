Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.04 N/A 2.01 43.57 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.93 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Integer Holdings Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc. Lantheus Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Integer Holdings Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Integer Holdings Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Integer Holdings Corporation’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 2.6 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Integer Holdings Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 95.3% respectively. 1.2% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.