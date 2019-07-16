Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.14 N/A 1.76 41.49 IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.22 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Integer Holdings Corporation and IRIDEX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4%

Risk & Volatility

Integer Holdings Corporation has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IRIDEX Corporation has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Integer Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IRIDEX Corporation are 3.6 and 2.8 respectively. IRIDEX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Integer Holdings Corporation and IRIDEX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Integer Holdings Corporation has an average target price of $92, and a 13.20% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Integer Holdings Corporation and IRIDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 54.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13% IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while IRIDEX Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats IRIDEX Corporation.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.