Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Contrasting side by side

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 76 1.74 32.05M 2.01 43.57 Wright Medical Group N.V. 21 1.66 125.29M -1.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Integer Holdings Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Integer Holdings Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 42,082,457.98% 17.7% 7.4% Wright Medical Group N.V. 595,484,790.87% -21.4% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Integer Holdings Corporation has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Wright Medical Group N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Integer Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Integer Holdings Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 35.58% and its consensus price target is $26.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares and 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares. About 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats Wright Medical Group N.V. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.