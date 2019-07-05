Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Comparing side by side

Both Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.18 N/A 1.76 41.49 NovoCure Limited 48 22.92 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Integer Holdings Corporation and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Integer Holdings Corporation and NovoCure Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -47.2% -16.5%

Risk & Volatility

Integer Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovoCure Limited is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation. Its rival NovoCure Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. NovoCure Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Integer Holdings Corporation and NovoCure Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 11.50% for Integer Holdings Corporation with consensus price target of $92. Competitively the consensus price target of NovoCure Limited is $62.5, which is potential -3.03% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Integer Holdings Corporation looks more robust than NovoCure Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Integer Holdings Corporation and NovoCure Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 72.3%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.8% are NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13% NovoCure Limited 3.57% 8.14% -5.63% 48.55% 64.2% 47.13%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while NovoCure Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats NovoCure Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.