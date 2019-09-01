Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Integer Holdings Corporation has 99.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Integer Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.70% 7.40% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Integer Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation N/A 79 43.57 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Integer Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Integer Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Integer Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Integer Holdings Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Integer Holdings Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation’s competitors are 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Integer Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.