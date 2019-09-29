Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 76 1.74 32.05M 2.01 43.57 CHF Solutions Inc. 2 0.00 2.56M -35.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Integer Holdings Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Integer Holdings Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 42,076,933.18% 17.7% 7.4% CHF Solutions Inc. 106,338,788.73% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility & Risk

Integer Holdings Corporation has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CHF Solutions Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc. has 5.9 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CHF Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Integer Holdings Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 13.5%. About 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors CHF Solutions Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.