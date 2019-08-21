Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Comparison side by side

Both Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.09 N/A 2.01 43.57 Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.88 N/A 0.95 44.65

Table 1 demonstrates Integer Holdings Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boston Scientific Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Integer Holdings Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Integer Holdings Corporation is presently more affordable than Boston Scientific Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Integer Holdings Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Integer Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Boston Scientific Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Integer Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Integer Holdings Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Integer Holdings Corporation’s upside potential is 19.02% at a $92 consensus price target. Boston Scientific Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $46.5 consensus price target and a 9.28% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Integer Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Boston Scientific Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares and 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation was less bullish than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats Integer Holdings Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.