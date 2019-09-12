Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 78 1.96 N/A 2.01 43.57 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.33 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Integer Holdings Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Integer Holdings Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Integer Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation. Its rival Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares and 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. Integer Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation has 14.78% stronger performance while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.