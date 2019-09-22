Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Analyst Ratings

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Xencor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 8.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.