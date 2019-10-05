Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 1 0.00 25.95M -1.32 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 8 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intec Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intec Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 3,454,932,765.28% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 66,955,445.54% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 276.18% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.