Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intec Pharma Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 16.5%. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Intec Pharma Ltd. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.