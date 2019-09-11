Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Since Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 NextCure Inc. 21 306.75 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Intec Pharma Ltd. and NextCure Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intec Pharma Ltd. and NextCure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $43.67, while its potential upside is 18.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.