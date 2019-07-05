Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1385.12 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intec Pharma Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intec Pharma Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares and 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.