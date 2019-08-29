Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

We are contrasting Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.63 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intec Pharma Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intec Pharma Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Intec Pharma Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.67, which is potential 79.39% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.08%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.