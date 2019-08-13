Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.87 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intec Pharma Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.17 consensus target price and a 87.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.