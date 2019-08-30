Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intec Pharma Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intec Pharma Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intec Pharma Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average target price and a 24.69% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intec Pharma Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 93.6% respectively. About 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.