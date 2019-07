Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Reaches $3.97 Formed H&S; Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share (EHIC) Sellers Decreased By 0.26% Their Shorts

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) formed H&S with $3.65 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.97 share price. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) has $132.19 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 58,382 shares traded. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has risen 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 10/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Appoints Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D. to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 Intec Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 26/03/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – WITH POMERANTZ’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD HAS SEVEN DIRECTORS INCLUDING SIX WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Group Lunch Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 11; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHRS; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ACCORDION PILL CARBIDOPA/LEVODOPA, OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Names Roger J. Pomerantz to Board of Director; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $35.4M PUBLIC OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Pricing of $35.4 M Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs

Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:EHIC) had a decrease of 0.26% in short interest. EHIC’s SI was 693,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.26% from 695,700 shares previously. With 52,200 avg volume, 13 days are for Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:EHIC)’s short sellers to cover EHIC’s short positions. The SI to Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share’s float is 2.54%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EHIC News: 09/04/2018 – EHi Car Services 2017 EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES LTD – DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS FOR FY 2017 WERE RMB1.75; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES LTD – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH TEAMSPORT PARENT LIMITED AND TEAMSPORT BIDCO LIMITED; 05/04/2018 Ocean Imagination L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In eHi Car Services; 17/04/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN EHI CAR SERVICES LTD AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – China’s Ehi Car Services to be taken private; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 06/04/2018 – eHi Car Services Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement; 05/04/2018 – OCEAN IMAGINATION SAYS ON APRIL 2, AFFILIATE SUBMITTED PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO EHI CAR SERVICES LTD – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES – MERGER CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.1% FROM ORIGINAL $6.675/SHARE & $13.35/ADS OFFER PRICE IN PROPOSAL DATED JAN 1

Analysts await Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Intec Pharma Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “eHi Car Services Announces Completion of Going Private Transaction… – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eHi Car Services Announces Shareholders’ Approval of Merger Agreement – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.