Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparing side by side

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Demonstrates Intec Pharma Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Intec Pharma Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 12.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.