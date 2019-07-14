Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intec Pharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intec Pharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intec Pharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 233.33% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intec Pharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 26% respectively. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.