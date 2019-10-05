Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparison side by side

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 1 0.00 25.95M -1.32 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intec Pharma Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intec Pharma Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 3,414,923,016.19% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,088,656,065.52% 235.9% -81.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.08%. Competitively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.