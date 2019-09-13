Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intec Pharma Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.