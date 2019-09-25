Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

Both Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intec Pharma Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intec Pharma Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Analyst Ratings

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 129.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 79.5%. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.