Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intec Pharma Ltd. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 181.29% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 16.08%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.