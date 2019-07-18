Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 75.74 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intec Pharma Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Analyst Ratings

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, which is potential 427.56% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 37.9%. About 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.