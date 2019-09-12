Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 41.41 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Intec Pharma Ltd. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Intec Pharma Ltd. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 59.1%. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.