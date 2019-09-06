Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparison side by side

Both Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intec Pharma Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Intec Pharma Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.