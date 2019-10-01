Intact Investment Management Upped Stake in Stantec (STN); Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position Increased by Bank Of Italy

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 68,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 120,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 17,612 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New York Stateâ€™s First Proton Therapy Center Reaches Completion – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston firm touted for work on State Highway 288 improvement design – Houston Business Journal” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Passive-Income Hunters: 3 Top Stocks to Add $6250 to Your Annual Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 96,500 shares to 744,383 shares, valued at $90.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold STN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 68.94 million shares or 5.84% less from 73.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 816 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 34,737 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.52 million shares or 1.45% of the stock. Beutel Goodman Ltd reported 1,139 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0% or 53,803 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). France-based Tobam has invested 0.03% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 7.01 million shares. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Lc has 3.45% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 291,580 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.33% or 431,655 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 0.37% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 156,900 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 417,302 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 40,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.