Intact Investment Management Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 8.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 296,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09M, up from 267,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,725 shares to 40,508 shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,194 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldgs holds 0.07% or 1,650 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 3.37M shares or 2.1% of the stock. 25,000 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Management. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc owns 9,522 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Victory Management holds 116,867 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 291,009 shares. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 22,849 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 55,169 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 47,300 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3,727 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 9,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 40,620 shares. Washington National Bank accumulated 2,827 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maine-based Vigilant Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Tru Na invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.72% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5.55M shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 52,346 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers has 5,687 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 1.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pinnacle Limited holds 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 104,665 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 41,766 shares. Meritage Management invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verity Asset Management invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 18,922 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Company reported 2.51% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 20,550 are owned by Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 17,080 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc holds 1.18% or 3.29 million shares in its portfolio.

