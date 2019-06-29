Intact Investment Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position By $1.27 Million; Last Week Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Coverage

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 17.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 6,700 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 44,000 shares with $8.36 million value, up from 37,300 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $112.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75 million shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20

Among 6 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Man Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 185 target in Friday, June 28 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 21 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. JP Morgan maintained Man Group plc (LON:EMG) rating on Tuesday, March 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 160 target. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 155.00 Initiates Starts

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 206.00 Initiates Starts

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 165.00 Initiates Starts

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares were sold by SUGAR RONALD D.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $210 target in Friday, January 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Monday, January 28 to “In-Line”. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $221 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc has 9,595 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Central Bank & Commerce reported 1.54% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 536,936 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh owns 3,448 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. World Asset invested in 45,599 shares. Boston owns 10,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital invested in 1,245 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,327 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,336 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.03% or 860,963 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 11,031 shares. 2,609 were reported by Opus Capital Group Inc Inc Llc. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.89% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 77,648 shares. Torray Ltd invested in 0.21% or 10,406 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) stake by 22,300 shares to 1.04M valued at $58.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 77,600 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.03% or GBX 0.05 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 155.8. About 2.76 million shares traded. Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.