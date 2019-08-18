Intact Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $901,700 as Stock Price Rose; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Value Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Its Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 56,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 69,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 2.18 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 12,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 77,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,479 are owned by Gamble Jones Counsel. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 30,455 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. King Wealth stated it has 8,965 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 0.44% or 394,848 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 15,574 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Main Street Rech Lc has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 16,903 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush And. Smart Portfolios Limited Company stated it has 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barnett & invested in 0.03% or 1,148 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Financial Counselors Inc stated it has 244,462 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,597 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regal Advisors Limited Com owns 60,618 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.15 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisor Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13,079 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 27,277 shares stake. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cipher Cap LP invested in 54,130 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,889 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.04 million shares. Madison Inv Hldgs has invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 89,158 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Payden Rygel, California-based fund reported 210,200 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 283,520 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Fin Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 7,952 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1.02M shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.1% or 4,462 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Gru holds 0.01% or 116,252 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 21,200 shares to 169,100 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).