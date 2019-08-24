Intact Investment Management Trimmed By $7.87 Million Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Position; Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed By $4.14 Million Its New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) stake by 60.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 414,400 shares as New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 265,800 shares with $2.79 million value, down from 680,200 last quarter. New Media Invt Group Inc now has $505.02M valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.03M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 66,100 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 840,883 shares with $100.39 million value, down from 906,983 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $64.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 608,912 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 11.01% above currents $89.9 stock price. Canadian Railway had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) stake by 479,800 shares to 2.98M valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 45,800 shares and now owns 117,500 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $928.07 million for 17.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

