Intact Investment Management Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Decreased by $1.16 Million; L & S Advisors Trimmed Its Bp Plc (Adr) (BP) Position by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (Adr) (BP) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 26,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 28,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 54,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 4.04M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 27/04/2018 – McDermott to Self-Perform Diving Scope for SAPREF Refinery in South Africa and BP Angelin Project in Trinidad and Tobago; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 16/05/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE FALLS 1 BP TO 4.77 PCT IN MAY 11 WEEK – MBA; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Paid $1.6B in 1Q Relating to 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 72,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.50 billion for 12.62 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpm Mid Cap Value L (FLMVX) by 16,634 shares to 50,423 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.64 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Mngmt reported 317,260 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. James Investment Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 85,508 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Company owns 11,450 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). American Assets Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 35,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,663 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 4,610 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 925,931 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co has 102,357 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 957,189 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 12,135 shares. 64,358 were accumulated by E&G Advisors Limited Partnership.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 41,200 shares to 678,840 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 143,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).