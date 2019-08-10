Intact Investment Management Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) stake by 30.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 39,169 shares with $975,000 value, down from 56,416 last quarter. Zumiez Inc now has $589.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 203,732 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 16.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 8,800 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 62,600 shares with $5.06 million value, up from 53,800 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $307.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) stake by 14,100 shares to 70,100 valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 39,197 shares and now owns 372,960 shares. Granite Real Estate Invt Tr was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. Societe Generale maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,058 are owned by Burney. Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 2.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fil Limited has 227,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ally Financial has 2.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 33,730 are held by Private. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability reported 1.78% stake. Caprock Group holds 27,892 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bank N A holds 28,041 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 2,700 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel owns 0.85% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,308 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd accumulated 0.53% or 10,304 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 8,977 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Copeland Mngmt holds 4,841 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZUMZ vs. BOOT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 11th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 30.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Pivotal Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Ameriprise stated it has 118,048 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 200,557 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 102,108 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 60,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 2,838 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 643,300 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 229,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,310 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,074 shares. Paloma Partners Communication reported 0.01% stake. Int Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). 6,367 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. First Lp stated it has 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).