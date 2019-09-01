Intact Investment Management Raised By $7.06 Million Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -3.69% below currents $149.86 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Friday, May 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ITW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. Northcoast downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15400 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. See Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) latest ratings:

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 18.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 164,200 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 1.05M shares with $45.34 million value, up from 882,816 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $45.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.34M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs holds 0.43% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 10,705 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,556 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Motco reported 31,015 shares stake. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Management Gp has invested 0.27% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 552,493 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wetherby Asset has 0.14% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,738 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hamel Assoc holds 13,165 shares. Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Natixis Advsrs L P invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 9,799 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Co owns 14,319 shares. Cv Starr Tru holds 3.15% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.54 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.33M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) stake by 2.25 million shares to 1.46 million valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 12,100 shares and now owns 87,000 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.